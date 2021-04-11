Left Menu

Allahabad HC to go online from tomorrow amid Covid-19 surge

Regular functioning of the Allahabad High Court will take place through virtual mode from Monday onwards in light of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases being reported in Uttar Pradesh and across the country.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 19:23 IST
Allahabad HC to go online from tomorrow amid Covid-19 surge
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Regular functioning of the Allahabad High Court will take place through virtual mode from Monday onwards in light of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases being reported in Uttar Pradesh and across the country. As per a statement, 25 Courts will be made functional initially for hearing through virtual mode but may increase or decrease as per the existing workload (number of cases) and requirement.

"Case files in physical form, if required, will be placed before the Court even during the virtual hearing of the said case," the statement said, adding that advocates, Litigants-In-Person and clerks to the advocates will not be permitted to enter the High Court. Filing of cases, petitions, applications, and other relevant documents will be done through e-mode and physical form.

"The filing time will be up to 4 pm for clearing the pendency and to ensure that cases in adequate numbers are sent to all the Courts," it added. Further, it said that a 24/7 help-line will be made operational for assisting Advocates in matters regarding filing, listing and other information related to their case.

In view of the surging cases of Covid-19, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced new restrictions including imposing night curfew in districts and closure of schools till April 30. Districts reporting over 100 daily cases or with 500 active cases will be placed under night curfew, according to the order.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it was decided to conduct at least 1 lakh RT-PCR tests daily to identify people who have contracted the deadly disease. Uttar Pradesh has reported 15,353 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours the case load in the state has risen to 6,92,092. Active cases are at 71,241 while total recoveries have been recorded at 6,11,622. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Couple, daughter killed in multiple vehicle collision

A couple and their seven-year- old daughter died on the spot in a multiple vehicle collision at Kamanaickenpalayam in Tirupur district near here on Sunday, police said.The car in which the three were travelling met with the accident in whic...

Online grocery Weee's Larry Liu on delivering in a pandemic

Virtual grocery shopping became more popular during the pandemic lockdowns, and Weee, a startup focused on Asian grocery delivery, was no exception.Its founder, Larry Liu, came to the U.S. from China as a young engineer nearly two decades a...

From night watchman to IIM Asst Professor- the remarkable journey of Ranjith Ramachandran

From a night watchman earning a pittance to graduating from the hallowed portals of IIT and now an Assistant Professor at IIM, Ranchi, it has been a remarkable journey for 28-year-old Ranjith Ramachandran, inspiring many to fight adverse ci...

Soccer-Real Madrid's Vazquez ruled out rest of season with knee injury

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez is set to miss the rest of the season after straining knee ligaments during the 2-1 win over Barcelona, his club said on Sunday. Vazquez, who has played at right back for most of the campaign in the absence ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021