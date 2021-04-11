Left Menu

UP schools shut till Apr 30 as state reports record single-day spike in virus cases

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-04-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 20:14 IST
UP schools shut till Apr 30 as state reports record single-day spike in virus cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday ordered the closure of all schools till April 30, on a day the state reported its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

According to a government statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also ordered the imposition of a night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am in the districts, which report 100 new infections in a day or have 500 active cases.

The coaching centres will also remain closed during the period.

All government and private schools will remain closed till April 30 while pre-scheduled examinations can be held, the statement said. The government has directed that not more than 100 people be allowed to assemble at an open space for an event while the number has been put at 50 for closed spaces. Stressing the need to focus on the ''test, trace and treat'' approach, the government said the daily count of RT-PCR tests should be taken to one lakh.

Tracing of at least 30-35 persons who have come in contact with a COVID-19 patient should be done, the orders said.

The fresh directions came in the aftermath of a spike in coronavirus cases with the authorities imposing a night curfew in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar districts and the Lucknow civic body area.

Earlier on April 2, the UP government had extended till April 11 the closure of all schools for students of Classes 1 to 8.

On Sunday, the state reported its highest single-day spike of 15,353 cases till now. With 67 fresh deaths, the death toll too have reached 9,152 in the state, which has reported 6,92,015 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. Lucknow reported the maximum 4,444 cases, followed by 1,740 in Varanasi, 1,565 in Allahabad and 881 in Kanpur, the UP government said in another statement.

Of the fresh deaths, state capital Lucknow reported the highest 31, followed by nine in Allahabad, eight in Kanpur, two each in Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar and Chandauli and one each in Varanasi, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Ballia, Ayodhya, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Jaunpur, Deoria, Rae Bareli, Ghazipur, Rampur, Basti and Kannauj. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 71,241, the statement said. So far, 6,11,622 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the UP chief minister said an effective COVID-19 vaccination drive should be carried out as a four-day ''Tika Utsav'' began in the state on Sunday.

The four-day vaccination programme, which began on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotibha Phule, will continue till April 14, the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Benami deals: SC to pronounce verdict on ex-HC judge's plea against order of probe into conversation

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday the judgement on a plea of former Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice V Eswaraiah against a judicial probe into his conversation with a suspended district munsif magistrate on alleged benami...

Official: Chinese vaccines'' effectiveness low

In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the countrys top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to get a boost.Chinese vaccines dont have very high...

Couple, daughter killed in multiple vehicle collision

A couple and their seven-year- old daughter died on the spot in a multiple vehicle collision at Kamanaickenpalayam in Tirupur district near here on Sunday, police said.The car in which the three were travelling met with the accident in whic...

Online grocery Weee's Larry Liu on delivering in a pandemic

Virtual grocery shopping became more popular during the pandemic lockdowns, and Weee, a startup focused on Asian grocery delivery, was no exception.Its founder, Larry Liu, came to the U.S. from China as a young engineer nearly two decades a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021