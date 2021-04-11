Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout 'nuclear terrorism'
The head of Iran's civilian nuclear programme has called a blackout that struck the country's Natanz nuclear facility “nuclear terrorism.” Ali Akbar Salehi made the comments in a report published online by Iranian state television on Sunday night. He did not name a suspect in the sabotage.
His comments escalate current Mideast tensions. Many Israeli media outlets offered the same assessment that a cyberattack darkened Natanz and damaged a facility that is home to sensitive centrifuges. While the reports offered no sourcing for the evaluation, Israeli media maintains a close relationship with the country's military and intelligence agencies.
