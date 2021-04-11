Medical officer held for graft gets ACB custody till Apr 13

A special court here on Sunday extended the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) custody of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) medical officer Dr Raju Murudkar till April 13 in connection with a bribery case.

Dr Murudkar was arrested on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a businessman whom he had promised a civic tender for the supply of 30 ventilators, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in a release.

The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh, which was 10 per cent of the tender value, as commission from the complainant.

The ACB had registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Navi Mumbai.

