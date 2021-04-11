Left Menu

30 booked under rape, POCSO, murder in Haryana, convicted in Q1 of 2021

As many as 30 people booked under rape, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), murder, and other such crimes were successfully convicted by the Haryana Police in the first quarter of 2021, the police informed on Sunday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 11-04-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 22:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 30 people booked under rape, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), murder, and other such crimes were successfully convicted by the Haryana Police in the first quarter of 2021, the police informed on Sunday. As per an official statement, the police are not only arresting the accused immediately after the crime is reported but also ensuring that all accused are brought to justice through an effective and concerted presentation of evidence before the concerned courts.

Eight accused were convicted by courts in January, 18 in February while 12 accused have been brought to justice and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment ranging from five years to life imprisonment in March. Fines ranging from Rs 7,500 to Rs 55,000 have also been imposed by the court.

"The Director-General of Police (DGP) Haryana Manoj Yadava had been closely monitoring the Commissioners of Police and district Superintendent of Police to ensure 'effective pairvi' of cases pertaining to child rape and other grave crimes so as to ensure stern punishment to accused and speedy justice to victim. Establishment of fast-track courts is also proving helpful in this direction," the statement further quoted a spokesperson of the police. In January, one accused was awarded life imprisonment, two sentenced 20 years imprisonment, four sentenced 10 years in jail and one convict awarded seven years imprisonment.

During hearings in February, court convicted five after holding them guilty in rape and molestation and sentenced them imprisonment ranging between 5 years and 20 years. One was awarded five years jail in a kidnapping case and 12 were sentenced to life imprisonment. Similarly, in March, Court sentenced life imprisonment to two persons after holding them guilty in a murder case, five years jail term each to two persons accused of snatching. Seven persons to 10 - 20 years in rape cases.

In addition, a man has also been sent to seven years in jail for sexually abusing a minor. (ANI)

