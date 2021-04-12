UP panchayat elections: Poll candidate's supporter held for distributing liquor among voters, cop suspended for laxity

UP panchayat elections: Poll candidate's supporter held for distributing liquor among voters, cop suspended for laxityPTI | Sambhal | Updated: 12-04-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 00:43 IST
A supporter of a panchayat election candidate was arrested for allegedly distributing liquor among voters, while a policeman was suspended for not taking action against the poll code violation, an official said on Sunday.
Sambhal Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said in-charge of Madhan police outpost Narendra Kumar was suspended for not stopping supporters of a village pradhan aspirant from distributing liquor among voters.
The additional SP will investigate the matter further, he said.
Naresh, the supporter of the candidate, was arrested and a case was registered against him.