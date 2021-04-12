PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Cameron admits mistakes as he breaks silence on Greensill https://on.ft.com/3mEJGVj EU and UK edge towards accord on trade rules for Northern Ireland https://on.ft.com/2Qj6fCJ

UK MPs and business figures seek to improve Brexit trade deal https://on.ft.com/3t68N5Q Overview

The United Kingdom's former prime minister David Cameron has admitted he made mistakes over his government lobbying for Greensill Capital. The United Kingdom and European Union are making progress in talks on how to apply post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland.

A cross-party group of MPs and few business figures have formed an independent commission to scrutinise and improve the United Kingdom's trade deals with European Union and the rest of the world. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

