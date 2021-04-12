Left Menu

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases doctors protest against shortage of medical resources in Nagpur

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, resident doctors of the city-based Government Medical College and Hospital Nagpur held a protest on Sunday against the government and the district administration over the shortage of medical resources to treat coronavirus patients.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-04-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 09:49 IST
Amid surge in COVID-19 cases doctors protest against shortage of medical resources in Nagpur
Resident doctors protest in Nagpur on Sunday night. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, resident doctors of the city-based Government Medical College and Hospital Nagpur held a protest on Sunday against the government and the district administration over the shortage of medical resources to treat coronavirus patients. Speaking to ANI, Sajal Bansal, a resident doctor participating in the protest said, "This protest is being held to raise the demands and concerns of the patients. We are protesting against the government and the district administration over their lack of preparations concerning the rising cases of COVID-19 amid the second wave of the disease in the country, which includes a shortage of beds, ventilators, oxygen, Remdesivir in private hospitals which are leading to a rise in the casualties in the district. Our helplessness to help the patients has forced us to hold this protest."

"Since the past one month, the situation is getting worse which has forced us to stop the intake of new patients. The shortage of medical resources is also hampering the delivery of healthcare to the general (non-COVID) patients which is not acceptable. We are a government institution and the general public, especially marginalised groups look up to us for treatment and denying them that is unjust. We demand a permanent solution from the district administration for this crisis," said Bansal. "The protest is not inspired by any association, it is solely for the patients who are suffering and their caregivers," he added.

The protest was held in front of the medicine casualty ward of the Government Medical College and Hospital here at 9 pm yesterday. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 55,411, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The ministry further said that the state saw the maximum casualties at 309 yesterday.

In the highest single-day spike, India reported more than 1.52 lakh new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. According to the ministry, the country recorded 1,52,879 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. With this, the total number of infections on Sunday reached 1,33,58,805 in India.With 839 new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the country mounted to 1,69,275, said the ministry yesterday. There were 11,08,087 active cases in the country on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China, HK stocks fall on persisting worries of policy tightening

China and Hong Kong stocks started the week on a downbeat note on Monday, as worries over policy tightening persisted on expectations of upbeat economic data due later this month. The CSI300 index fell 1.4 to 4,964.39 at the end of the morn...

Truck seized over 'munitions of war', 5 forgotten bullets

Gerardo Serrano ticked off the border crossing agents by taking some photos on his phone. So they took his pickup truck and held onto it for more than two years.Only after Serrano filed a federal lawsuit did he get back his Ford F-250. Now ...

SC benches to sit one hour late from scheduled time as COVID-19 situation worsens

Supreme Court benches would sit one hour late from their schedule time in the morning on Monday as many staffers have tested positive for coronavirus, sources said. They said that as many staffers have got infected, the judges would hold co...

Japan begins COVID-19 shots for over 65s as fourth infection wave looms

Japan began COVID-19 vaccinations for its sizable elderly population on Monday, with imported doses still in short supply and the pace unlikely to stop a fourth wave of infection.Shots for people aged 65 and above began at some 120 sites ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021