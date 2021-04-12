Car falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, couple killed

Shimla, Apr 12 (PTI) A couple died while three members of their family were injured as their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Monday. The accident took place near Ghiyagi in Banjar subdivision on Sunday night, Kullu Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh, said. The injured included the couple's 24-year-old daughter, 30-year-old daughter-in-law and eight-year-old grandson. They have been admitted at reginal hospital Kullu. The deceased hailed from the state's Mandi district.PTI DJI DV DV

