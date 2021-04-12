Car falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, couple killed
Shimla, Apr 12 PTI A couple died while three members of their family were injured as their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, police said on Monday. The accident took place near Ghiyagi in Banjar subdivision on Sunday night, Kullu Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh, said.PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-04-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 10:06 IST
Shimla, Apr 12 (PTI) A couple died while three members of their family were injured as their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Monday. The accident took place near Ghiyagi in Banjar subdivision on Sunday night, Kullu Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh, said. The injured included the couple's 24-year-old daughter, 30-year-old daughter-in-law and eight-year-old grandson. They have been admitted at reginal hospital Kullu. The deceased hailed from the state's Mandi district.PTI DJI DV DV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghiyagi
- Gaurav Singh
- Mandi
- Kullu
- Banjar
- DJI DV DV
- Himachal Pradesh's
ALSO READ
Delhi BJP holds protest demanding rollback of revised excise policy
Farmer bodies stage stir at FCI offices demanding remunerative MSP for crops
All arrangements in place in Punjab mandis for smooth wheat procurement, starting from April 10
Direct payment to farmers: Sidhu slams Goyal; claims Centre wants to ‘destroy’ mandi system
Delhi BJP holds protest demanding rollback of revised excise policy