22-year-old woman sexually assaulted in UP fields

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men when she was harvesting crops here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in a village under Jansath Police Station area, they added. In the complaint lodged with the police, the victim's family alleged that the woman had gone with her sister to their fields when two men tried to drag her to nearby sugarcane fields. Her sister shouted for help after which some villagers rushed to the spot and caught one accused while the other escaped, they said. A case has been registered against the two accused and one of them has been arrested, Station House Officer D K Tyagi said.

