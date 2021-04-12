Nearly 30 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses given on Day 1 of Tika Utsav

Left Menu

In a major achievement, nearly 30 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Day 1 of 'Tika Utsav', pushing the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country to cross 10.45 crore, informed Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

In a major achievement, nearly 30 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Day 1 of 'Tika Utsav', pushing the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country to cross 10.45 crore, informed Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. According to health ministry, on Day 1 of the countrywide Tika Utsav saw 63,800 Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) operational, which is a rise of an average of 18,800 operational CVCs.

Cumulatively, 10,45,28,565 vaccine doses have been administered through 15,56,361 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. As on Day-86 of the vaccination drive (April 11, 2021), 29,33,418 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 27,01,439 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 38,398 sessions for first dose and 2,31,979 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine.

"These include 90,13,289 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 55,24,344 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 99,96,879 FLWs (1stdose), 47,95,756 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,05,30,321 1st dose beneficiaries and 19,42,705 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,20,46,911 (1st dose) and 6,78,360 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60," it said. The health ministry said eight states account for 60.13 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.

In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 40,55,055 doses administered per day. The corresponding figure yesterday was 38,34,574. India's daily new cases continue to rise with 1,68,912 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan accounts for 83.02 per cent of the new cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,294 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 15,276 while Delhi reported 10,774 new cases.

"India's total active caseload has reached 12,01,009. It now comprises 8.88 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 92,922 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," the ministry said. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.16 per cent of India's total active cases out of which Maharashtra alone accounts for 47.22 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

With 75,086 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative tally stands at 1,21,56,529 today. The national recovery rate is 89.86 per cent. "Daily deaths continue to show an upward trend. 904 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours," it added.

Ten states account for 89.16 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (349). Chhattisgarh follows with 122 daily deaths. Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

