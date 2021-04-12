Labourer found dead near railway track

A labourer hailing from Bagalkot district was found dead near the railway track at Baikampady here Monday morning, police sources said.

The deceasedhas been identified as Yellappa (47), who had been working at the Baikampady industrial area.

As the body bore injury marks in the neck, police suspect that it is a case of murder.

A team from Panambur police station visited the spot with finger print experts and a dog squad.

Further investigation is on, the sources said.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

