Constable shoots himself dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service gun at his home in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, police said.

The victim, Akhil Kapasia, lived in a rented accommodation in Adarsh Colony in the Nai Mandi police station area, they said. Kapasia was posted at the Civil Lines police station and the reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, police said.

