Road accident in Udaipur leaves four dead

Four people were killed and as many others injured when a speeding car hit them near Bortalai village in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night near a turn where borewell digging work was going on. Apart from the workers, some locals were present at the spot, SHO, Bhinder Police Station, Yashwant Solanki, said. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to family members after post-mortem on Monday, the SHO said.

''Four persons who were present in the car have been detained. All of them were under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred,'' he added.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)