Illicit liquor worth Rs 4 lakh seized in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Police have seized illicit liquor worth Rs 4 lakh which was being smuggled into the state from Haryana on Monday, an official said.

A police team intercepted a truck on the Panipat-Khatima Highway and seized 108 cartons of illicit liquor which were hidden under aloe vera plants, police said.

One Haryana resident, Dinesh has been arrested in this connection, they added.

Police said they have tightened security on highways in view of the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh and launched a drive against illicit liquor.

