Vigilance dept registers case against MLA K M Shaji, raids conducted at his houses

The Kerala Vigilance and the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday registered a case against Azhikode MLA and IUML leader K M Shaji for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Raids were underway at two of his houses in this connection.

Vigilance sources said raids were being conducted in the MLA's houses near Maloorkunnu and Chirakkal in Kannur from early Monday morning.

The case has been registered on the basis of a court order.

A court here in November last had ordered a Vigilance probe against the MLA on allegations that he amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The court's direction came on a petition by social worker and lawyer M R Hareesh alleging that Shaji had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income and had received funds from abroad, misusing his official powers.

The petitioner, who sought a direction to the Vigilance for a probe, also alleged that Shaji filed false details regarding his wealth in his election affidavit.

The MLA has properties in Wayanad, Kannur and Kozhikode districts, worth a minimum of Rs two crore, the complaint alleged.

The Enforcement Directorate had also registered a case in connection with receipt of overseas funds by Shaji and had conducted a search at his residence in Chirakkal in Kannur late last year.PTI CORR RRT SS PTI PTI

