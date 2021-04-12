UP: Woman found hanging from ceiling; police suspect dowry death

The body of a 25-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her in-laws' house in Datiyana village here, with police suspecting it to be a case of dowry death.

The police said on Monday that a video was shared widely on social media purportedly showing the victim, Komal, hanging herself.

In a complaint lodged with the police, her family alleged that Komal, who got married to Ashish two years ago, was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry.

A case was registered against her in-laws and her husband, they said.

While her father-in-law, Devender, and mother-in-law, Savitri, have been arrested, her husband and brother-in-law are absconding and a search is on to nab them, said Superintendent of Police (City) Arpit Varghese.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he said.

