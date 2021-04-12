3 killed after speeding truck hits stationary vehicle in UP

Three persons were killed and four injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary car here early on Monday, police said. The car's tyres were being changed on National Highway-2 under Bakewar police station area when the truck hit it, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brijesh Kumar said.

The car was going from Delhi to Jhansi.

The deceased have been identified as Buddhi Singh (45) and his son Deepak (25) -- both residents of Jhansi -- and their driver, Kamruzama, who lived in Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the accident, according to a press statement.

The CM has also directed officials to ensure that injured persons get adequate treatment.

