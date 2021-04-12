Left Menu

India closely watching Chinese air defence batteries deployed near LAC

Indian security agencies are keeping a close watch on the Chinese surface to air missile batteries which continue to remain deployed close to the Line of Actual Control near eastern Ladakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:06 IST
India closely watching Chinese air defence batteries deployed near LAC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian security agencies are keeping a close watch on the Chinese surface to air missile batteries which continue to remain deployed close to the Line of Actual Control near eastern Ladakh. The Chinese People's Liberation Army has continued the deployment of surface to air missiles including the HQ- and HQ 22 close to the Indian territory in view of the ongoing tensions, government sources told ANI.

The HQ-9 is a reverse-engineered version of the Russian S-300 air defence missile system and can track and hit targets at a distance of around 250 kilometres. "We are keeping a close watch on the air defence systems deployed by the Chinese along with other assets positioned there," the sources said.

They said the recent reports suggest that the number of fighter aircraft at the Hotan and Kashgar airfields have been reduced but the numbers keep fluctuating from time to time there, they said. Even though the two countries have disengaged from the Pangong lake area but the deployments by both sides continue.

In the talks also, the Chinese side is showing reluctance to disengage from the remaining friction points at Gogra Heights, Hot Springs, Depsang plains and CNN Junction near Demchok. India has made it clear that it would consider de-escalation if there is disengagement by the Chinese from the friction points.

The Indian Army and other security forces have also started returning to the summer deployments in the Ladakh sector and other mountainous areas along the Line of Actual Control. The Indian and Chinese armies both have a large number of troops deployed at the border since last year.

The deployment of formations and troops in the Sugar sector, Central sector and the northeastern borders have also been strengthened. Due to the Indian tactical operations along the southern bank of Pangong Tso, the Indian Army managed to secure disengagement from the Finger area.

The two sides are continuing to hold talks for further disengagement and de-escalation from other friction points in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

German Catholics chafe against Vatican's same-sex marriage ruling

Two days after he married his partner of many years, Anselm Bilgri, a former monk and prior at one of Germanys most famous monasteries, learned that the Vatican would not bless relationships like his.For me, it was almost funny I and my par...

Retail inflation rises to 5.52 pc in March from 5.03 pc in February: Govt data.

Retail inflation rises to 5.52 pc in March from 5.03 pc in February Govt data....

DoT extends network gear purchase restriction to satellite services

Companies providing satellite connectivity services through gateway set-up in India will have to install network equipment as recommended by the government, according to new norms issued by the Department of Telecom DoT.At present, only BSN...

Britain opens official probe into former PM Cameron's lobbying -The Sun

Britain has launched an official independent probe into former Prime Minister David Camerons efforts to lobby ministers on behalf of financier Lex Greensill, The Sun newspaper and the BBC reported.The probe is likely to be independent and c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021