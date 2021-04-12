Sub-Post office in Meghalaya gutted in fire

A sub-post office in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district was gutted in a fire in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The fire broke out at around 2 am at the sub-post office at Dakopgreand village and all the furniture and other equipment were gutted in the fire, they said.

The fire department doused the fire, they said.

''The matter is currently under investigation though prima facie there seems to be no foul play involved. We have questioned a few people relating to the matter and further details are awaited,'' said Superintendent of Police, Dr MGR Kumar.

A team from the fire department as well as the MeECL said the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit.

