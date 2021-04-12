Microsoft buying Nuance in deal worth $19.7B

Microsoft buying Nuance in deal worth $19.7BPTI | Newyork | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:22 IST
— Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about USD 16 billion including debt.
Microsoft will pay $56.00 per share.
Microsoft's acquisition of Nuance comes after the companies formed a partnership in 2019. The transaction is expected to close this year.
