Left Menu

Myanmar's Suu Kyi asks court to let her meet lawyers, activists urge New Year defiance

Myanmar's detained government leader Aung San Suu Kyi asked a court on Monday to be allowed to meet her lawyers in person when she appeared at a hearing via video link to face charges brought by the military junta that could see her jailed for years. As Suu Kyi appeared, her supporters called for people to show their opposition to the Feb. 1 coup during this week's traditional new year holiday in the largely Buddhist country.

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:27 IST
Myanmar's Suu Kyi asks court to let her meet lawyers, activists urge New Year defiance
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Myanmar's detained government leader Aung San Suu Kyi asked a court on Monday to be allowed to meet her lawyers in person when she appeared at a hearing via video link to face charges brought by the military junta that could see her jailed for years.

As Suu Kyi appeared, her supporters called for people to show their opposition to the Feb. 1 coup during this week's traditional new year holiday in the largely Buddhist country. Suu Kyi, 75, who has led Myanmar's struggle against the military rule for decades and who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, has been detained since the coup and charged with various offenses. These include violating a colonial-era official secrets act that could see her jailed for 14 years.

She has only been allowed to talk with her lawyers via video link in the presence of security officials and it is not known if she is even aware of the turmoil that has engulfed the country since the military seized power. "No, we haven't, we could only talk about legal matters," lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters when asked if her legal team had been able to talk to her about the protests in which more than 700 people have been killed.

The lawyer said Suu Kyi looked healthy as she repeated a request to meet her lawyers face-to-face. The next hearing is on April 26. As well as the official secrets charge, Suu Kyi has been charged with illegally possessing two-way radios and violating coronavirus protocols. She has also been accused by the ruling military council of bribery.

Her lawyers say the charges were trumped up and they dismiss the accusation of bribery as a joke. An additional complaint against her was filed on Monday related to the coronavirus rules, Min Min Soe said.

The coup has plunged Myanmar into crisis after 10 years of tentative steps towards democracy as the military stepped back from politics and allowed Suu Kyi to form a government after her party swept a 2015 election. The military says it had to overthrow her government because a November election again won by her National League for Democracy was rigged. The election commission dismissed the accusation.

The coup has triggered relentless protests by those opposed to military rule, and unyielding suppression by the generals who say that only they can save the country from disintegration. 'POWER OF PEOPLE'

Security forces have killed 706 protesters, including 46 children, since the coup, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group. That included 82 people killed in the town of Bago, about 70 km (45 miles) northeast of Yangon, on Friday.

Undaunted by the violence, activists called for defiance this week over the five-day traditional new year, known as Thingyan, which begins on Tuesday. The most important holiday of the year is usually celebrated with prayers, ritual cleaning of Buddha images in temples, and high-spirited water-throwing on the streets.

"The military council doesn't own Thingyan. The power of people is in the hands of people," Ei Thinzar Maung, a leader of the General Strike Collaboration Committee protest group, wrote on Facebook. Calling for a "people's Thingyan", Ei Thinzar Maung said Buddhists should wear certain religious attire and recite prayers together, for members of small Christian communities to wear white and read psalms, and for followers of other religions should follow the lead of their leaders.

Reports on social media said security forces had opened fire in the northwestern town of Tamu on Monday and police had broken up a protest in the city of Mandalay. Three civilians were killed in fighting between the army and ethnic minority Kachin insurgents in the north, the Irrawaddy online news service reported.

Details of the violence were difficult to obtain because of the junta's curbs on broadband internet and mobile data services. A spokesman for the junta could not be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Akin Dada appointed as Ecobank's Group Executive, Corporate and Investment Bank

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ETI, the parent company of the Ecobank Group Ecobank.com, is pleased to announce the appointment of Akin Dada as Group Executive, Corporate and Investment Bank. He joined Ecobank in 2017 as the Executive D...

Allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to states has to be done considering prevalence and projection of infections: Sonia Gandhi to PM.

Allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to states has to be done considering prevalence and projection of infections Sonia Gandhi to PM....

Teaser of 'Major' released: Get ready to celebrate Sandeep Unnikrishnan's valour

After immense anticipation, the makers of Major, on Monday have released the teaser of the film tracing the grand and inspirational life led by Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, portrayed by Adivi Sesh. The much-talked-about biographical film Maj...

Staff of private hospital booked for not informing authorities about COVID-19 patients

A case has been registered against the staff of a private hospital here for allegedly not informing the Uttar Pradesh health departments control room about COVID-19 patients admitted there and misbehaving with a team of health officials tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021