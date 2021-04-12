Biden nominates Tucson, Arizona police chief to lead border agency -NYT

U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated Tucson, Arizona, Police Chief Chris Magnus to lead the Customs And Border Protection Agency, the New York Times reported on Monday .

Magnus, a critic of former President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies, is among the new leaders being installed at the Department of Homeland Security, the Times said. His appointment must get U.S. Senate confirmation.

