Left Menu

Remain watchful of evolving situation, push credit flows: RBI Guv to banks

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:53 IST
Remain watchful of evolving situation, push credit flows: RBI Guv to banks

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday asked banks to remain watchful of the evolving situation and emphasised the importance of credit flow to sustain the nascent economic recovery amid rising coronavirus cases.

In his meeting with MD/CEOs of public sector banks and select private sector lenders, Das also highlighted the recent policy measures taken by RBI to further support the ongoing recovery while preserving financial stability, the central bank said in a statement.

Das touched upon the importance of credit flows in sustaining the nascent economic recovery and advised banks to remain watchful of the evolving situation and continue taking measures proactively for maintaining their business continuity, sharpening business strategies and raising adequate capital for strengthening balance sheets.

''He also emphasised the need for banks to maintain a close vigil on the payments and other IT systems operated by banks and fortifying those for enhanced efficiency and resilience so as to offer seamless and uninterrupted customer service,'' RBI said.

Among other matters, progress in the implementation of COVID Resolution Framework, outlook on stresses assets and capital augmentation came up for discussion.

The liquidity scenario and monetary transmission, and credit flows to different sectors, including MSMEs, and retail, were also discussed during the meeting held through video-conferencing.

Deputy Governors M K Jain, M Rajeswar Rao and a few other senior officials of RBI also attended the meetings.

There are concerns that surging coronavirus cases and resulting localised restrictions might hamper cash flow and result in stressed assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Nizamuddin Markaz mosque can be made operational during Ramzan, Centre tells HC

The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Monday that the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque can be made operational for devotees to offer prayers during the month of Ramzan which is expected to begin from April 14.The submission was made before Justic...

Ireland set to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine -RTE

Irelands National Immunisation Advisory Committee is expected to recommend that AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine be restricted for use for people over the age of 60, national broadcaster RTE reported on Monday.The expert group met to discuss t...

Doctor held for procuring loans by forging wife's signature, documents: Police

A 58-year-old doctor was arrested for allegedly procuring loans by forging the signature and documents of his wife, police said on Monday.The accused, Sudhakar Arya, is a resident of Sector 5, Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh, they said.According ...

Goa first state to provide two key COVID-19 tests free: Rane

Goa was the first state in the country to provide two vital tests for COVID-19 patients free of cost in an effort to bring about timely medical intervention to reduce the fatality rate from the infection, state Health minister Vishwajit Ran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021