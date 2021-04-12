Ambedkar birth anniversary likely to be low key in Mhow

The 130th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, which falls on April 14, is likely to be a low key affair for the second year in the row at his birthplace Mhow in Madhya Pradesh due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The corona curfew (lockdown) will continue in Mhow area till 6 am on April 19.

In such a condition, permission won't be given for a big gathering at the memorial of Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhilash Mishra said on Monday.

He said a committee looking after the upkeep of the memorial in Mhow, about 25 km away from Indore, will garland the statue of Ambedkar in the presence of a few representatives.

Last year also, no public function was held on the occasion of Ambedkar's birth anniversary in Mhow due to COVID-19 curbs.

A few officers had then visited the memorial and lit candles near the statue of the Dalit icon.

The state government organises a big event every year in Mhow to mark Ambedkar's birth anniversary which attracts a large number of people from various parts of the country.

The government had constructed a museum dedicated to Ambedkar at his birthplace in 2008.

Mhow was renamed Ambedkar Nagar in 2003.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Saturday said that ''corona curfew'' has been enforced in some parts of the state with people's support, but there is no lockdown in the state. PTI HWP LAL NSK NSK

