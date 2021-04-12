Biden makes nominations for top cyber posts - source

U.S. President Joe Biden will nominate Chris Inglis to be the National Cyber Director and Jen Easterly to be director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, according to a source familiar with the situation. The U.S. government is engaged in a sweeping cyberattack response effort, following a December disclosure that nine federal agencies were hacked by a Russian spy group.

Easterly and Inglis are experienced cybersecurity experts with decades of services in government. Both previously worked at the National Security Agency in senior positions.

