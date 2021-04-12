RTC employee attempts suicide in Hassan

Hassan (K'taka), Apr 12 (PTI): Amid the ongoing strike by employees of the road transport corporations (RTC) in Karnataka, one of them allegedly attempted suicide at the bus-stand here on Monday, police said.

The 40-year-old Palaksha, the vice-president of Hassan- Chikkamagaluru KSRTC Employees Cooperative Society, consumed poison, the police said.

He has been admitted to the District Hospital here, they said.

He has been seeking justice for the striking employees, who have allegedly been transferred, and for those against whom cases were booked, they added.

Employees of the four transport corporations in the state have been on strike for the last six days demanding wages as per the recommendation of the 6th Pay Commission.

