SI canes restaurant patrons, staff; video-clip gos viral

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 12-04-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 20:20 IST
SI canes restaurant patrons, staff; video-clip gos viral

(EDS: Adding reactions to attack) Coimbatore, Apr 12 (PTI): A sub-inspector was on Monday transferred to the police control room after a video purportedly showing him beating up the staff and customers of a restaurant went viral in the social media.

The visuals showed the sub-inspector, attached to Kattoor Police Station, entering the restaurant at 10.20 PM on Sunday and beating with a baton the staff and a few customers, citing the restaurant's violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

A woman, belonging to a group of five travellers from Hosur, received minor injuries, the police sources said.

The restauranteur lodged a complaint that the sub- inspector had come to the hotel at 10 PM and asked him to down shutter as senior police officials were on night rounds, the sources said.

Even as the remaining customers were finishing their meal with the shutters half down, the sub-inspector rushed in and started beating up the staff and the customers, including women, despite the government order that restaurants can operate till 11 PM with 50 per cent capacity.

Based on the complaint, the police commissioner ordered the transfer of the sub-inpector to the control room and also an inquiry into the incident, they said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) sought a detailed report from the city Police Commissioner S Davidson Devasirvatham on the incident.

Taking note of it on its own, the SHRC asked the Commissioner to submit the report within two weeks, police sources said.

The Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association condemned the attack by the sub-inspector and demanded departmental action against him.

''During this COVID-19 situation, if there are such incidents, how could we run the business. Hence, we request the district administration to take necessary steps to protect the hoteliers,'' the association said.

Reacting to the incident, Makkal Neethi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan said whether it was a reminder of the brutal and fatal attack on father-son duo in Sathankulam.

''The government owes an explanation in this regard,'' he said in a statement.

CPI(M) MP P R Natarajan and DMK East Urban in-charge N Karthik too condemned the attack.

