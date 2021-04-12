Left Menu

Russia hopes approval to Sputnik-V vaccine by DCGI will be completed soon

We hope the approval by the DCGI will be completed soon, he said.As India battles increasing cases of COVID-19, the Subject Expert Committee SEC of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation CDSCO has recommended restricted use of Russias Sputnik-V vaccine in emergency situations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 21:35 IST
Russia hopes approval to Sputnik-V vaccine by DCGI will be completed soon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia on Monday hoped that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) will soon complete the approval process for the Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine after it was recommended for use in India by a committee of experts.

''We note the reports that a committee of experts recommended #SputnikV for use in #India,'' Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev said on Twitter.

''This step would definitely contribute to the efforts of the Indian government to counter the #COVID19 pandemic. We hope the approval by the DCGI will be completed soon,'' he said.

As India battles increasing cases of COVID-19, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has recommended restricted use of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine in emergency situations. The recommendations will have to be approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the roll-out of the vaccine in India.

Pharma company Dr Reddy's had applied for emergency use of the Sputnik-V vaccine in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Chauvin lawyer loses bid to sequester jury after police shoot Black man near Minneapolis

The judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman charged with George Floyds deadly arrest last May, denied a defense request on Monday to sequester the jurors after police in a neighboring city fatally shot a Black ...

Kerala HC asks EC to hold polls for 3 Rajya Sabha seats before May 2

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to hold elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from the state during the term of the present assembly. The single bench of Justice PV Asha asked the Election Commission to hold ...

COVID-19 tests to be increased in Bengaluru: Deputy CM

Bengaluru, Apr 12 PTI Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday directed the civic officials here to increase the number of COVID-19 tests to 10,000 per day in view of the surge in the contagion.At present, 6,000 p...

Sushil Chandra appointed next Chief Election Commissioner; Arora demits office

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra was on Monday appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner, the Law Ministry said.According to a notification issued by the Legislative Department of the ministry, Chandra will assume charge on Apri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021