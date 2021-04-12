Russia hopes approval to Sputnik-V vaccine by DCGI will be completed soon

Russia on Monday hoped that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) will soon complete the approval process for the Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine after it was recommended for use in India by a committee of experts.

''We note the reports that a committee of experts recommended #SputnikV for use in #India,'' Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev said on Twitter.

''This step would definitely contribute to the efforts of the Indian government to counter the #COVID19 pandemic. We hope the approval by the DCGI will be completed soon,'' he said.

As India battles increasing cases of COVID-19, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has recommended restricted use of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine in emergency situations. The recommendations will have to be approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the roll-out of the vaccine in India.

Pharma company Dr Reddy's had applied for emergency use of the Sputnik-V vaccine in India.

