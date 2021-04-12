Left Menu

Sonia writes to PM, says vaccination should be expanded on basis of need, exposure not merely age

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that most of the states have been left with vaccine stock of just 3 to 5 days and called for substantially ramping up domestic production capacity and allowing emergency use authorization of all vaccine candidates that have the required clearances.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 23:05 IST
Sonia writes to PM, says vaccination should be expanded on basis of need, exposure not merely age
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that most of the states have been left with vaccine stock of just 3 to 5 days and called for substantially ramping up domestic production capacity and allowing emergency use authorization of all vaccine candidates that have the required clearances. She said categories eligible for vaccination should be expanded on the basis of need and exposure rather than just age.

She also said that all equipment, instruments, medicines required to deal with the Covid-19 crisis should be made completely exempt from GST. Gandhi referred to her interaction with the Chief Ministers of party-ruled states and ministers from states where Congress has alliance governments and called for putting in place minimum monthly guaranteed income and transfer Rs 6,000 in every account of poor eligible citizens to help them during the situation created by COVID-19.

She said she was highlighting the issues for appropriate action in a spirit of constructive cooperation: Gandhi said vaccines are the foremost hope of people.

"Sadly, most of the states, including those ruled by the BJP and its allies, are left with a stock of just three to five days. While it will be necessary on one hand to substantially ramp up our domestic production capacity, it will also be prudent to allow emergency use authorization of all the vaccine candidates that have the required clearances, without any further delay," Gandhi said. "Accordingly, with enhanced availability, categories eligible for vaccination should be expanded on the basis of need and exposure rather than just age. In the same vein, the numbers allocated to a state has to be based on the prevalence and projection of infection in that particular state," she added.

The Congress chief said that even ventilators, oximeters and oxygen cylinders presently attract GST, as do key life-saving drugs like Remdesivir and Dexamethazone. "All equipment, instruments, medicines and support infrastructure required to deal with the Covid-19 crisis should be made completely exempt from GST," she said.

Gandhi said as the situation is controlled by resorting to curfews, travel restrictions, closures and lockdowns, "we will again be restricting economic activity that will hit the already beleaguered people - especially the poor and the daily wagers very, very hard". "It is with all earnestness that I appeal to you to put into place the much-needed scheme of minimum monthly guaranteed income in place and transfer an amount of Rs 6,000 in every eligible citizen's account," she said.

Gandhi said that with reverse migration of labour already having started, it will be critical to immediately address their needs of safe and seamless transportation, as indeed their suitable rehabilitation in the host as well as home states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers discover new way to starve brain tumours

Scientists at Queen Mary University of London have found a new way to starve cancerous brain tumour cells of energy in order to prevent further growth. The pre-clinical research in human tissue samples, human cell lines and mice could lead ...

'Black day for democracy': Derek on EC's ban on Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien on Monday slammed the Election Commissions EC move to ban West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling it a black day for democracy. Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien tweeted, Today is a bl...

Amit Shah to launch BJP's new outreach strategy in Bengal

By Kumar Gaurav With the election campaign in West Bengal for the rest of the four phases in full swing, Bharatiya Janata Party has planned many programmes including rallies and roadshows as part of its reach out to people.Sources said as p...

Amit Shah to launch BJP's new outreach strategy in Bengal

By Kumar Gaurav With the election campaign in West Bengal for the rest of the four phases in full swing, Bharatiya Janata Party has planned many programmes including rallies and roadshows as part of its reach out to people.Sources said as p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021