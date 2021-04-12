Two cattle smuggling bids foiled in J-K, 8 held

With the arrest of eight people, police on Monday foiled two cattle smuggling bids in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, officials said.

A total of 109 animals were rescued, they said.

A police party intercepted six trucks in the Chenani area and rescued 89 animals, the officials said.

Six people -- Shakeel Ahmed, Aijaz Ahmed, Mohd Sabar, Mohd Shabir, Rehmatullah and Abdul Sitar -- were arrested.

In another case, a truck carrying 20 animals was intercepted at Tikri.

Javed Ahmed and Usmaan, both from Kashmir, were arrested, the officials added.

