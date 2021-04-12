Canada scraps export permits for drone technology to Turkey

Canada on Monday scrapped export permits for drone technology to Turkey after concluding the equipment had been used by Azeri forces fighting Armenia in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, said Foreign Minister Marc Garneau. "This use was not consistent with Canadian foreign policy, nor end-use assurances given by Turkey," Garneau said in a statement, adding he had raised his concerns with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Canada had suspended the permits last October.

