IPL Scoreboard: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL Scoreboard: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan RoyalsPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 00:00 IST
Rajasthan Royals Innings Ben Stokes c & b Shami 0 Manan Vohra c and b Arshdeep 12 Sanju Samson c Hooda b Arshdeep 119 Jos Buttler b Richardson 25 Shivam Dube c Hooda b Arshdeep 23 Riyan Parag c Rahul b Shami 25 Rahul Tewatia c Rahul b Meredith 2 Chris Morris not out 2 Extras: (lb 2, w 6, nb 1) 9 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 217 Fall of Wickets: 1/0 2/25 3/70 4/123 5/175 6/201 7/217 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-33-2, Jhye Richardson 4-0-55-1, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-35-3, Riley Meredith 4-0-49-1, Murugan Ashwin 4-0-43-0.
