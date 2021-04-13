Left Menu

Supporters of Pak extremist group cleric protest in several cities after his arrest

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-04-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 00:09 IST
Supporters of Pak extremist group cleric protest in several cities after his arrest

Supporters of an extremist religious group in Pakistan protested in several cities of the country after its chief was arrested by the police as a ''pre-emptive measure'' after he threatened the government with protests if it did not expel France's ambassador over depictions of Prophet Muhammad.

Saad Rizvi, who is the chief of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), was arrested in the eastern city of Lahore to “maintain law and order,'' said Ghulam Mohammad Dogar, chief of Lahore police.

Rizvi called on the government to honour what he said was a commitment it made in February to TLP to expel the French envoy before April 20 over the publication in France of depictions of the Prophet.

Saad Rizvi is the son of late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who protested last year against sacrilegious sketches in France and demanded expulsion of French ambassador. Later on, the protesters led by him dispersed peacefully after the government reportedly assured him to take action in the matter.

The TLP says that initially the government had assured to fulfill its promise of expelling the ambassador in February but later asked for time and finally agreed to fulfill its commitment by April 20. Rizvi had threatened to protest if the deadline was not met but the government as a precautionary measure took him in custody before the deadline.

Following the arrest of Rizvi, TLP supporters blocked busy roads in several main cities including Karachi, Lahore Multan and Islamabad.

In a video message, TLP deputy chief Syed Zaheerul Hassan Shah accused the government of deviating from the agreement with the TLP.

''The government has resorted to thuggery and is restoring its past practices,'' he said, adding that the party leader Saad Rizvi had been arrested. Saad Rizvi emerged as the leader of TLP in November after the sudden death of his father, Khadim Hussein Rizvi. Rizvi's supporters have previously held violent rallies in Pakistan to pressure the government not to repeal the country's controversial blasphemy laws.

Tehreek-e-Labiak and other Islamist parties have denounced French President Emmanuel Macron since October last year, saying he tried to defend caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad as freedom of expression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

LG WING dual-screen phone available for just Rs 29,999 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid charged with felony DWI

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged on Monday with driving while intoxicated during a February crash near Arrowhead Stadium that left a 5-year-old girl severely injured, the prosecutors office in Jackson County,...

Socialists vs Fujimori: Peru vote sets stage for polarized presidential run-off

Peru is set for a divisive presidential run-off between the Andean countrys ascendant socialists, buoyed by voter discontent over the economy and pandemic, and the conservative heir of the powerful and polarizing Fujimori dynasty. The first...

'A big momma's boy': George Floyd's brother recalls childhood at Chauvin murder trial

George Floyd grew up obsessed with basketball and stood out even among his siblings for the way he adored his mother, his younger brother Philonise Floyd testified on Monday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Cha...

Argentine penguins waddle back to sea after rehab on dry land

Twelve black-and-white Magellanic penguins have been returned to the chilly seas off the Atlantic coast of Argentina after they were rescued suffering from issues including malnutrition and anemia and nursed back to health.The boot-high pen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021