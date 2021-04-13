Forex Market Closed for 'Gudi Padwa'

Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
Chinese blue-chip shares edged higher on Tuesday after new data showed the countrys exports rose in March, but persistent investor concerns that a solidifying recovery could prompt a shift to tighter policy kept gains in check. At the midda...
Equity benchmark indices ticked up marginally during early hours on Tuesday tracking similar trends in Asian markets.At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 411 points or 0.86 per cent at 48,294 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 131 points...
Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would buy artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc for about 16 billion, as it builds out its cloud strategy for healthcare and enterprise customers. The deal comes after ...
Drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Tuesday said it has received approval from Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik in the country.The company has received the permission from the Drug Controller G...