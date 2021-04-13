Left Menu

US stands by its support to India's request for extradition of Rana, says Biden admin in court

He has been declared a fugitive by India.Pakistani-American Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT terrorist Headley was involved in plotting the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 10:47 IST
US stands by its support to India's request for extradition of Rana, says Biden admin in court

The Biden administration, in a fresh submission before a US court, has reiterated its support to India's request for the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

US District Court Judge in Los Angeles Jacqueline Chooljian on Monday received the latest set of submissions from the US government attorney in the case.

The judge has scheduled an in-person extradition hearing of Rana to India for June 24.

In the submission, along with an attached memorandum, Assistant US Attorney John J Lulejian, made a declaration in support of the “United States’ Surrebuttal in Support of its Request for Certification of Extradition.” Lulejian reiterated that 59-year-old Rana’s extradition to India is as per the India-US extradition treaty.

As per the India-US Extradition Treaty, the Indian government has requested the formal extradition of Rana, and the United States has initiated this extradition proceeding. The US Government has argued that Rana meets all the criteria warranting certification of his extradition to India.

These are: the court has both personal and subject matter jurisdiction, there is an extradition treaty between the United States and India that is in full force and effect, and the crimes for which Rana's extradition is sought are covered by the terms of the treaty.

“The United States respectfully requests the certification of Rana’s extradition to India for the Secretary of State’s decision on his surrender,” he said.

“The extradition request contains sufficient evidence to establish probable cause, and Rana has not pointed to any evidence in the record that obliterates India’s presentation of probable cause,” he said.

Lulejian said that to the extent Rana relies on a statement made during (David Coleman) Headley's plea hearing, his reliance is improper because the plea agreement itself says that only the written agreement controls.

Moreover, the statement upon which Rana relies is ambiguous at best, he said.

In his submission, the US attorney noted that the premise of Rana’s argument is incorrect because the Indian substantive charges are not considered lesser included offenses of their conspiracy charges.

Rana, a childhood friend of Headley, was re-arrested on June 10 in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed. He has been declared a fugitive by India.

Pakistani-American Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Headley was involved in plotting the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. He was made an approver in the case, and is currently serving a 35-year prison term in the US for his role in the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-SA Rugby lobbying hard for fans in stadia during Lions tour

South Africas economy is set to lose 6.6 billion rand 453 million if this years British Irish Lions tour goes ahead without fans, according to a study commissioned by SA Rugby, which admits it will do anything to get some supporters into s...

Top Republican Senator urges Biden admin to give CAATSA waiver to India

A top Republican Senator has urged the Biden administration to give CAATSA waiver to India, saying that any plan to impose sanctions on New Delhi for buying Russian S-400 missile defence system would undermine its relationship with the US a...

Microsoft buying speech recognition firm Nuance in $16 bn deal

Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about USD 16 billion.Microsoft will pay USD 56 per share cash. Thats a 23 per cent premium to Nuances Friday closing price. The companies ...

European CEOs, lawmakers add to pressure on Biden to hike climate target

European politicians, companies and trade unions on Tuesday called on the United States to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 this decade, adding to mounting pressure on the Biden administration ahead of a climate summit next...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021