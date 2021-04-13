Left Menu

Mamata stages dharna in Kolkata to protest EC's move to ban her campaign for 24 hrs

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 12:28 IST
Mamata stages dharna in Kolkata to protest EC's move to ban her campaign for 24 hrs

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sat on a dharna in the heart of the city to protest against the Election Commission's ''unconstitutional'' decision to ban her from campaigning for 24 hours.

Banerjee, still confined to a wheelchair owing to the injuries she sustained last month, arrived at Mayo road here around 11.40 am and began her sit-in next to a Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the venue.

No TMC leaders or supporters were spotted nearby.

A senior TMC leader, when approached, said, ''No party leaders are allowed near the site of the protest. She is sitting there alone.'' The Election Commission has barred Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours from Monday 8 pm for her remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.

Banerjee, lashing out at the poll panel, had said on Twitter that she would hold a protest against the poll panel's ''unconstitutional and undemocratic'' decision.

The TMC boss is scheduled to address two rallies after 8 pm on Tuesday -- one at Barasat and the other at Bidhanangar.

Meanwhile, a defence official here said that the area where Banerjee is staging a protest belongs to the army, and the TMC was yet to receive permission for the programme.

''Just to keep everyone informed, we have received an application from the TMC for a no-objection certificate at 9:40 am today. It is still under process,'' the defence spokesperson said. PTI PNT RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

India's daily COVID-19 tally is world's highest as festival, rallies fan concern

Hundreds of thousands of devout Indians are set to bathe in the Ganges river on Wednesday, the third key day of a Hindu festival, even as peaks in daily coronavirus infections prompt government critics to demand the cancellation of huge eve...

Unrest flares again in Minnesota after fatal police shooting of Black motorist

A suburban Minneapolis police officer apparently drew her gun by mistake, instead of her Taser, when she shot a young Black man to death during a traffic stop, a police chief said on Monday, hours before the second night of unrest sparked b...

Most phishing emails originate from eastern europe: Barracuda

Researchers at Barracuda Networks say they have found phishing emails more likely to originate from certain countries in parts of Eastern Europe, Central America, the Middle East and Africa. The cloud-enabled security solutions provider tea...

Need to provide incentives to COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to ramp up production: FICCI

There is a need to roll out incentives for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to help them ramp up production in a bid to cater to the rising demand across the country, industry body FICCI said on Tuesday.The government also needs to give provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021