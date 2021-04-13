Left Menu

Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over vessels in disputed waters

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 13-04-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 14:40 IST
Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over vessels in disputed waters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines said on Tuesday it had summoned the Chinese ambassador to convey the Southeast Asian country's "utmost displeasure" over the continued presence of Chinese vessels in disputed waters around a reef in the South China Sea. In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian was summoned on Monday and told that China should immediately withdraw all its vessels from the disputed Whitsun reef and other Philippine maritime zones.

The Philippines last month described the presence of about 220 boats believed to be manned by militias inside its 200 miles (322 km) exclusive economic zone as "swarming and threatening", while the United States, Japan, and others have voiced concern about China's intentions, prompting rebukes by Beijing. The foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had reminded Huang that the Philippines had won a landmark arbitration case in 2016, which backed its sovereign entitlements amid rival claims by China.

It also called on the Chinese Embassy to ensure "proper decorum and manners in the conduct of their duties as guests of the Philippines" after the embassy had earlier said a call by Manila for a withdrawal of the flotilla was "unprofessional". "Both sides affirmed the use of peaceful settlement of disputes in addressing their differences in the South China Sea issue," the foreign ministry said.

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Chinese diplomats have previously said the vessels were taking shelter from rough seas and were not manned by militias, claims the foreign ministry called "blatant falsehoods."

The last time a Chinese envoy was summoned by Manila was in 2019 after a Chinese vessel sunk a Philippine boat. Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said on Tuesday on Twitter that nine ships remained in the area.

Since coming to power, President Rodrigo Duterte has criticized U.S. foreign policy and sought to improve ties with Beijing, but China's maritime assertiveness has put him in a difficult spot at times. Philippine and U.S. troops began military exercises on Monday, in a demonstration of what they said was a commitment to the U.S.-Philippines alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

ASI directs officials to follow local administration's COVID guidelines

In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Archaeological Survey of India ASI directed its monument caretakers on Tuesday to follow the rules and regulations set by the local administration.Talking about the st...

U.N. rights boss sees Syria echoes in Myanmar conflict

The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday it fears that the military clampdown on protests in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 coup risks escalating into a civil conflict like that seen in Syria and appealed for a halt to the slaughter...

Lockdown?: Maha set to announce new guidelines, says minister

Amid talk of an extended lockdown in Maharashtra, state minister Aslam Shaikh has said the government will come up with fresh restrictions to curb the coronavirus spread on Tuesday itself.Speaking to reporters, the Mumbai guardian minister ...

Volkswagen reaches wage deal with German workers

Volkswagen and Germanys largest industrial union have agreed on a 23-month wage deal that provides a 1,000 euro bonus recognizing employee efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and a 2.3 per cent wage increase from January 2022.The deal c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021