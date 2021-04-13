Left Menu

Siddharth Longjam succeeds Navin Agarwal as NADA DG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 14:47 IST
Siddharth Longjam succeeds Navin Agarwal as NADA DG

IAS officer Siddharth Singh Longjam will take over as the National Anti-Doping Agency's Director General, succeeding Navin Agarwal who listed the creation of Athletes Biological Passport (ABP) for around 60 elite Indian sportspersons as one of the highlights of his tenure.

Longjam is currently serving as joint secretary in the sports ministry and is also the CEO of the currently suspended National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL).

Agarwal, an IPS officer who took charge of NADA in 2016, will be back in Jammu & Kashmir Police.

Asked about his tenure in a role which isn't exactly conventional policing, Agarwal said ABP has been a significant step in curbing the menace of doping.

The Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) helps monitor select biological variables over time that can reveal the effects of doping, rather than attempting to detect the doping substance or the method itself.

''The ABP unit that has been of great help as a marker of potential doping cases. I think about 50 or 60 athletes are now under ABP,'' Agarwal told PTI on his last day in office.

''All are elite athletes and ABP is used in those disciplines where doping has an impact on performance. The substance may be detected in the body only for a short period of time and disappear in the physical test in long durations. In such cases, it has been of help,'' Agarwal said.

He is also satisfied that ''improved methodology'' during his tenure helped in detection of blood doping.

''It was more about analysing the risk in particular sport and particular individual sportsperson as well. It was about analysing who's more prone and susceptible to doping ''That certainly did require an improved methodology and we were able to detect certain cases and such substances,'' Agarwal said.

In 2018, BCCI came under the ambit of NADA and Agarwal admitted that it was something that was long overdue.

However, he won't say that it was the biggest achievement of NADA under his leadership.

''Not my biggest thing but it was long overdue and it wasn't happening, for whatever reasons. It did certainly require quite some effort to bring BCCI under the ambit of anti-doping.'' While COVID-19 wreaked havoc for the better part of 2020, it did mean that doping cases were at their all-time low as scared athletes were more concerned about boosting immunity than taking prohibitive substances.

''Yes, Coronavirus contributed, as athletes were more concerned about their health. They didn't consume prohibited substances also because of immunity boosting. That's also an important consideration for drug abuse, ''Doping in India has been at its lowest for a long time in 2020. In absolute numbers, it is the lowest.'' Agarwal was also happy that NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) and Anti-Doping Appeals Panel (ADAP) did some speedy disposal of cases.

''Despite panel members' inability to meet (physically) and come to office very frequently, for everyone's the convenience, we introduced video hearings.

''.... and so athletes who were dope positive would get an opportunity to represent their cases via video conference, wherever they are located in India or abroad.'' PTI KHS PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine minister calls for military help, more Russia sanctions

NATO and the West must act quickly to prevent an escalation of violence between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, saying further sanctions against Moscow and more military help to Kyiv could help....

ASI directs officials to follow local administration's COVID guidelines

In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Archaeological Survey of India ASI directed its monument caretakers on Tuesday to follow the rules and regulations set by the local administration.Talking about the st...

U.N. rights boss sees Syria echoes in Myanmar conflict

The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday it fears that the military clampdown on protests in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 coup risks escalating into a civil conflict like that seen in Syria and appealed for a halt to the slaughter...

Lockdown?: Maha set to announce new guidelines, says minister

Amid talk of an extended lockdown in Maharashtra, state minister Aslam Shaikh has said the government will come up with fresh restrictions to curb the coronavirus spread on Tuesday itself.Speaking to reporters, the Mumbai guardian minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021