Left Menu

US Bishop Hoeppner resigns after Vatican probe into cover-up

The lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed sum in 2017.Hoeppner was the first bishop known to be investigated by the Vatican under a 2019 law that Francis approved laying out the procedures to conduct preliminary investigations against bishops accused of sex abuse or cover-up.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:25 IST
US Bishop Hoeppner resigns after Vatican probe into cover-up

A Minnesota bishop who was investigated by the Vatican for allegedly interfering with past investigations into clergy sexual abuse has resigned.

The Vatican said Tuesday that Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Michael Hoeppner and named a temporary replacement to run the Crookston diocese. Hoeppner is 71, four years shy of the normal retirement age for bishops.

The Vatican did not say why Francis accepted the resignation, but the Vatican in 2019 authorised an investigation into claims that Hoeppner had engaged in “acts or omissions intended to interfere with or avoid civil or canonical investigations of clerical sexual misconduct.” The Vatican tasked St Paul-Minneapolis Archbishop Bernard Hebda with conducting the investigation.

Hoeppner is accused of stating that a priest was fit for ministry despite allegedly knowing the priest had abused a 16-year-old boy in the early 1970s. The victim, Ron Vasek, later sued the diocese, alleging that Hoeppner blackmailed him into retracting his allegations against the priest. The lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed sum in 2017.

Hoeppner was the first bishop known to be investigated by the Vatican under a 2019 law that Francis approved laying out the procedures to conduct preliminary investigations against bishops accused of sex abuse or cover-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

IAF inducts Light Bullet Proof Vehicles to enhance airbase security

The Indian Air Force has inducted Light Bullet Proof Vehicles LBVPs for enhancing its airbases security. The vehicle that looked like a mini-truck was put on display on Tuesday.The LBPVs, which weigh six tonnes, can withstand any type of bu...

Guv, CM, leaders extend Tamil New Year greetings

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and several leaders extended their greetings to the people on the eve of Tamil New Year and Vishu.Extending his best wishes to the people on the occasion, the governor req...

New flying reptile that lived in China 160 years ago reveals oldest opposed thumb

A team of international researchers has discovered the earliest-known example of an opposed thumb on a new tree-dwelling pterosaur species that lived in China 160 million years ago.Dubbed Monkeydactyl, the small-bodied Darwinopteran pterosa...

Merkel: I am staying out of conservative race to succeed me

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she was keeping out of a debate in her conservative bloc over whether Christian Democrat party chairman Armin Laschet or Bavarian premier Markus Soeder should be the candidate to succeed her.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021