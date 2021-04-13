Assad dismisses Syria's central bank chief - state news agency

Assad dismisses Syria's central bank chief - state news agencyReuters | Damascus | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:08 IST
President Bashar al-Assad has dismissed Syria's Central Bank Governor Hazem Karfoul, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.
It did not immediately say whether Assad had appointed a replacement. Syria's decade-long conflict has decimated the economy, and the country also faces Western sanctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Bank
- Assad
- Syria