We have to move on: Owner of Srinagar's Krishna Dhaba as eatery reopens months after militant attack

Life cannot stop, we have to move on, said Ramesh Mehra, the owner of popular food joint Krishna Dhaba here, on Tuesday as he returned to work nearly two months after his son was shot dead by militants.Mehras world came crashing down on February 17 when his son, Akash, was shot at by militants from a close range.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:21 IST
Mehra's world came crashing down on February 17 when his son, Akash, was shot at by militants from a close range. After fighting for his life for 10 days, Akash died at SMHS Hospital here on February 28.

Known for serving vegetarian food and equally popular among locals and tourists, Krishna Dhaba had been closed since February 17.

As Mehra returned to work alone on Tuesday, he was welcomed by other business owners.

Asked if it feels safe to resume business in Kashmir, Mehra told PTI, ''We have always felt safe here... Such things happen here with other people too.'' On whether the thought of leaving Kashmir crossed his mind during the two months since the killing of his son, he said, ''We were born here and have lived here all our life. Where else will we go?'' Krishna Dhaba is located in Durganag, a high-security area of the city. Several high-profile installations like the office of UN Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan and the residence of the Jammu and Kashmir chief justice are located within 200 metres of the food joint.

Police had arrested three persons in connection with Akash's killing, which drew widespread condemnation from political parties and civil society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

