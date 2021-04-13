Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:53 IST
Ker govt issues slew of directions to check COVID-19 surge

The Kerala government on Tuesday issued a slew of directions to check the surge in COVID-19 cases, including restricting the number of people for indoor and outdoor events and also its timings, closure of shops by 9 PM and promoting door delivery of products.

Chief Secretary V P Joy, in an order, said no programme in the state should be held beyond two hours.

If more than this number was required,then the organisers should have a system of passes for the event, where only those who have tested negative for COVID-19 through RT-PCR test in the last 72 hours or those with a certificate of at least having taken the first vaccination shot,are allowed to attend.

The state government also ordered that all shops be closed by 9 PM every day and promote door delivery.

''Crowding must be controlled effectively and meetings shall be held online as far as possible... E-Sanjeevani of the health department should be popularised so that crowding in OP wards is avoided.

Fifty per cent rule should be strictly adhered to in cinemas/theaters, hotels and restaurants,'' the order said.

All mega sales and shopping festivals stand postponed for two weeks or until the COVID-19 situation improves.

The government also directed that public transport buses not to allow standing passengers and that none be allowed in beyond the seating capacity.

''Hotels and restaurants should promote take-aways and home delivery, instead of in-house dining as people tend to crowd in such public dining settings and remove their masks.

Religious leaders and district authorities may be persuaded to avoid community gatherings (iftar parties) when customary fasting is broken during evenings in the month of Ramzan,'' the order said.

Kerala recorded 7,515 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 20 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

