Officer shot at Tennessee school is recovering, armed student killed

A policeman was recovering on Tuesday from a gunshot wound sustained a day earlier when a student opened fire at a Tennessee school and was killed by police returning fire, in the latest in a recent spate of U.S. shootings. Knoxville Police Officer Adam Willson, a 20-year veteran of the force, was serving as a school resource officer at Austin-East Magnet High School when police received a report of an armed individual at about 3:15 p.m. local time on Monday.

Officers tracked the gunman to a bathroom and ordered him out, but he refused, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. "As officers entered the restroom, the subject reportedly fired shots, striking an officer. One officer returned fire. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene," TBI said.

No arrests were made in the incident, Knoxville police said. Willson on Tuesday was recovering from surgery at University of Tennessee Medical Center. "We are grateful for the well wishes," Knoxville police said on Twitter.

From his hospital bed on Monday, Willson told Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon that he took the bullet so that others would be spared. "I thanked him for putting his life on the line to protect students and staff at the school. He said he'd rather be hurt than anybody else," the mayor told CBS News.

After the gunfire rang out, parents rushed to a baseball field behind the school where police established a reunification site for families, already shaken by the killings of at least three students at Austin-East earlier this year. Other U.S. shootings since mid-March included a man opening fire last week at the Texas cabinet-making plant where he worked, killing one person and wounding six others before he was arrested.

In other recent incidents of gun violence, eight people were slain at Atlanta-area spas, 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and four people, including a 9-year-old boy, at a real estate office in the Southern California city of Orange.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)