Administrative inertia in JK: Sajad Lone

People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone Tuesday alleged that Jammu and Kashmir is in a ''severe grip'' of administrative inertia and bureaucratic hurdles. “Dilatory mode of functioning has become a new normal in the state administration,'' Lone said at a party meeting here. A spokesman for the People's Conference chief said the party leaders at the meeting deliberated upon the struggle that the masses face day to day in getting their grievances addressed in the power corridors. He also said the alleged gulf between the administration and the common masses must end at an earliest.

''The euphoria about good governance and prompt delivery of services is menacingly misplaced to the core,'' the spokesman said.

The leaders also urged the LG administration to deepen the process of dialogue and make sincere efforts to engage the people for a lasting solution to the “present embargo”, he added.

