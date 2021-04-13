Left Menu

Ship owned by Israeli firm attacked off UAE coast: media

The Lebanon-based Unews news agency, which has previously reported news of attacks on vessels in Gulf waters, said the vessel was transporting cars and had been at Kuwait's Mina Al Ahmadi port 48 hours earlier. Al Mayadeen television channel, also citing sources, identified the vessel as Hyperion.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:24 IST
Ship owned by Israeli firm attacked off UAE coast: media

A commercial vessel owned by an Israeli firm was attacked near Fujairah port in the United Arab Emirates, two pro-Iran media outlets based in Lebanon said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Israel's top-rated television news quoted unnamed Israeli officials as blaming Iran for an assault on an Israeli-owned ship off the UAE coast and said there were no casualties. An Israeli Transportation Ministry spokesman said he was aware of the reports but that he could not confirm them. There was no immediate confirmation from the UAE.

The incident comes a day after Iran accused arch-foe Israel of sabotaging a key nuclear site. The Lebanon-based Unews news agency, which has previously reported news of attacks on vessels in Gulf waters, said the vessel was transporting cars and had been at Kuwait's Mina Al Ahmadi port 48 hours earlier.

Al Mayadeen television channel, also citing sources, identified the vessel as Hyperion. Refinitiv ship tracking data showed the Bahamas-flagged vehicle carrier HYPERION RAY was headed to Fujairah port from Kuwait.

Last month an Iranian container ship was damaged in an attack in the Mediterranean, two weeks after an Israeli-owned ship the MV HELIOS RAY - owned by the same company as the Hyperion Ray according to a U.N. shipping database - was hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM hits back at ex-Union minister Harsimrat Kaur

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday accused former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of being a congenital liar with a shameful habit of lying, even on the most sensitive of subjects.The chief minister hurled the allegation a...

Dislodged ship held in Suez Canal as talks continue over $916 mln claim

A ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week in March is being held in the waterway as canal authorities pursue a 916 million compensation claim against the ships Japanese owner, one of the vessels insurers and canal sources said on...

Gujarat govt, DRDO to set up 900-bed COVID care hospital

Amid a surge in cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday said it will set up a 900-bed COVID care hospital in collaboration with the DRDO, a premier facility of the ministry of defence.The hospital, with 150 ICU beds with ventilator facilit...

U.S. pauses use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine over rare blood clots, rollout delayed in Europe

U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot, dealing a fresh setback to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021