Ship insurer says Egypt seeking $916 mln over Suez Canal blockage

Ship insurer says Egypt seeking $916 mln over Suez Canal blockageReuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:30 IST
One of the insurers of the container ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal last month for nearly a week said on Tuesday that Egypt had filed a compensation claim for $916 million against Japanese owner Shoei Kisen.
UK Club, the protection & indemnity (P&I) insurer for the Ever Given, said in a statement it was disappointed that the ship and its crew were being held in the canal until compensation was paid.
