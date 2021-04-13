Moon sighted, Ramdhan to begin from Wednesday in Kashmir: Grand Mufti

Left Menu

Srinagar, Apr 13 PTI The Muslim fasting month of Ramdhan will begin from Wednesday in Kashmir as the new moon has been sighted, Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Nasirul Islam said.

The Muslim fasting month of Ramdhan will begin from Wednesday in Kashmir as the new moon has been sighted, Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Nasirul Islam said. ''The crescent has been sighted in parts of Ramban district ... I have received credible witnesses about the sightings. Therefore, Ramadhan ul Mubarak will be observed from Wednesday,'' he said. Devout Muslims will follow a new routine for the next 30 days, shunning all intake of food and water from sunrise to sunset every day. Muslims across the world follow the Lunar calendar and each month starts with sighting of the crescent.

The fasting month -- which can be of 29 or 30 days -- will end with sighting of Eid moon. The markets across Kashmir have been flooded with several varieties of dates which is used to break the fast every evening.

