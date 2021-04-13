AAP slams BJP-ruled MCD over Shastri Park furniture market fire

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Senior AAP leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj Tuesday said a massive fire had gutted close to 272 municipal corporation stalls here but not one representative of the BJP-ruled MCD had visited the spot yet. He said that after a court order, the BJP-led MCD was supposed to spend Rs 60 lakh on developing stalls at the said market, but "they did not do so". He said that the Aam Aadmi Party demands that the MCD spend the pre-approved Rs 60 lakh and immediately set up 734 stalls. "A few days ago, a massive fire gutted about 272 MCD stalls at the Shastri Park furniture market. However, not a single councillor or mayor or even a standing committee member of the BJP-ruled MCD has visited the affected area. "Following a court order, 743 stalls were put up for vendors evicted from Jama Masjid and Meena Bazar, which was the result of a long drawn and hard won battle. The municipal body was to spend Rs 60 lakh to develop these stalls,'' he said.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP.

The fire had broken out at the Shastri Park area of the national capital late Saturday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

