2 officials held for taking bribe

Two government officials and a middleman were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribe in two separate cases in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh and Banswara districts, an official said.

In Hanumangarh, a local revenue officer posted at the Water Resources Department of Bhadra was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 through a middleman in lieu of changing name of the irrigation water connection, Anti-Corruption Bureau DGP B L Soni said in a statement.

He said Vinod Kumar and middleman Govind Ram had demanded Rs 20,000.

In Banswara, a head constable posted at the Kalinjara police station was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 to favour the complainant in a case.

The constable had demanded Rs 25,000 from the complainant. A case has been registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI AG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)